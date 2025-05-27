Newtownabbey: PSNI investigating report of multiple vehicles being damaged in Rathcoole
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of multiple vehicles being damaged in Newtownabbey.
They were informed of damage being caused within the vicinity of Kylemore Bend in Rathcoole between Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, observed any suspicious activity in the area during this time or may have CCTV footage that could assist with their enquiries.
The number to call is 101, quoting the reference number 1143 of 24/05/25.