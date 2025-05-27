Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of multiple vehicles being damaged in Newtownabbey.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were informed of damage being caused within the vicinity of Kylemore Bend in Rathcoole between Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, observed any suspicious activity in the area during this time or may have CCTV footage that could assist with their enquiries.

The number to call is 101, quoting the reference number 1143 of 24/05/25.