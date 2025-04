Police say the stolen motorbike is similar to this one. Picture: released by PSNI

Newtownabbey police are seeking information from the public following the theft of a motorbike.

It is believed that the motorbike was stolen from the Rathcoole area between 2am – 4am on Tuesday, April 1.

"We are asking for any members of the public who have information regarding this incident to please contact 101 quoting police reference #243 1/4/25,” a PSNI spokesperson said.