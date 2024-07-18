Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A child has been left shaken after being knocked off her bike by a scrambler in Newtownabbey.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said it is understood the scrambler rider may have been intoxicated and have issued a description of the rider in the hope someone can help identify him.

The incident – involving an 11-year-old child – was reported to police on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The child was in the vicinity of Glenville Road around 6.30pm, when a scrambler bike drove towards her at speed, causing her to fall off her bike and into nearby bushes.

A general view of the Glenville Road area of Newtownabbey. Picture: Google

Police said that whilst there was no physical contact or injuries sustained, the child who has impaired hearing, was left shaken by the incident.

Chief Inspector McNarry said: “Luckily the child was uninjured, but the outcome could have been a lot worse, and we are appealing to the public for their help.

"We believe a man, who was wearing a white t-shirt and no helmet, around the age of 40 was involved, and it is understood he may have been intoxicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was seen making off into the walkway area of the local community centre in the Glenville Road area, where he continued on his scrambler.

"If you were in the area at the time and noticed a man matching the description as mentioned, please get in touch with local officers on 101 or via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport and quote reference 1532 17/07/24.

"Please remember scramblers are not toys and are illegal to be driven in public spaces. They must only be used in a controlled environment on private land, with the permission of the landowner.”