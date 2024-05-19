Newtownabbey PSNI seize cannabis and cash after stop and search operation

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th May 2024, 07:57 BST
Police in Newtownabbey discovered a large amount of cannabis and cash during the search of a vehicle and its occupants on Friday night.

A police spokesperson confirmed a number of arrests were made “with all persons assisting police enquiries”.

Police have urged anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact them.