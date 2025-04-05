Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victims of a racially-motivated hate crime in Newtownabbey have been left “very distressed” after their home was attacked on Friday night.

Downstairs windows at the house in Glanroy Terrace, Rathcoole were smashed and graffiti sprayed onto the side of the house.

Police are appealing for information after the criminal damage was carried out, which was reported to them shortly after 10.30pm.

Inspector Buchanan said: “This incident is completely unacceptable and is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at a house in Glanroy Terrace, Newtownabbey on Friday, April 4. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

"Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time. However, the residents are understandably very distressed by what has happened at their home, where they should feel safe and welcome.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything, or has any information about what happened, to contact police on 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ quoting reference number 1910 of 04/04/25.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org .”