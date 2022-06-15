Newtownabbey ‘R’ driver ‘got himself into a tizzy’

Matthew Robinson (19), of Devenish Drive, was detected on the A8 dual-carriageway on the morning of April 22 this year, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

A defence lawyer said the defendant passed his test last November and is a catering student who has been working at a restaurant in Larne.

He had been asked to open up the premises on the day in question and, according to the lawyer, “got himself into a bit of a tizzy. He was in a rush. He felt an obligation to the employer”.