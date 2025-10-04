Newtownabbey R driver who hit speed of almost 100mph on way back from Portrush is banned from roads
Ryan McCready (18), an apprentice mechanic, of Dalewood, Newtownabbey, was detected doing 98mph on the M2 motorway on July 14 this year.
Even though the motorway is a 70mph zone, as an R driver he should not have exceeded 45mph.
The defendant told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he had "no excuse" for doing such a speed.
He said there had been one other person in the car with him. The defendant had passed his test in February.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Speed is a major cause of accidents especially for somebody who is so inexperienced. You only passed your test a number of months before".
The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £150.