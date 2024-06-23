Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 38-year-old man arrested in Mid Ulster in relation to a robbery in the Whitewell Road area of Newtownabbey has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

A man received cuts to his leg during the incident on Saturday night after reportedly being attacked with a knife.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 8.15pm, it was reported to police that a 25-year-old man got into a vehicle with a number of passengers already inside the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was reported that a male who was in the front of the vehicle attacked the 25-year-old man with a knife and took a sum of money and a mobile phone from him. It was reported that following the incident, the male got out of the vehicle and an altercation occurred on the road involving some of the passengers.

A man arrested in Mid Ulster in relation to a robbery which occurred at the Whitewell Road area of Newtownabbey has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

"The occupants of the black coloured Vauxhall Astra car got back into the vehicle and made off towards the Shore Road area following the incident.

"The injured male attended hospital for two cuts to his left leg, which are not believed to be serious.

"A 38-year-old man was later arrested in the Mid Ulster area on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, robbery and possessing article with blade or point in public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad