Newtownabbey robbery: man arrested in Mid Ulster is released on police bail
A man received cuts to his leg during the incident on Saturday night after reportedly being attacked with a knife.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 8.15pm, it was reported to police that a 25-year-old man got into a vehicle with a number of passengers already inside the car.
"It was reported that a male who was in the front of the vehicle attacked the 25-year-old man with a knife and took a sum of money and a mobile phone from him. It was reported that following the incident, the male got out of the vehicle and an altercation occurred on the road involving some of the passengers.
"The occupants of the black coloured Vauxhall Astra car got back into the vehicle and made off towards the Shore Road area following the incident.
"The injured male attended hospital for two cuts to his left leg, which are not believed to be serious.
"A 38-year-old man was later arrested in the Mid Ulster area on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, robbery and possessing article with blade or point in public place.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information that may be able to assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1470 22/06/24.”