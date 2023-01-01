Police are trying to locate a man who ran off after suspected cocaine worth an estimated £100,000 was found.

The incident – in which police recovered a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine following a search of a car – took place on Friday evening (December 30).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.30pm on Friday evening, officers from Newtownabbey Local Policing Team were conducting a patrol in the Mallusk Road area when they observed a parked grey Volkswagen Passat car.

"A man inside the car was spoken to by officers before he got out and made off from police across nearby fields. A search was then carried out of the vehicle and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 was recovered.

Some of the suspected cocaine found during the search of a car at Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the man.

