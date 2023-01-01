The incident – in which police recovered a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine following a search of a car – took place on Friday evening (December 30).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.30pm on Friday evening, officers from Newtownabbey Local Policing Team were conducting a patrol in the Mallusk Road area when they observed a parked grey Volkswagen Passat car.
"A man inside the car was spoken to by officers before he got out and made off from police across nearby fields. A search was then carried out of the vehicle and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 was recovered.
“Efforts are ongoing to locate the man.
“Drugs have no place in our community. If you have any concerns about the use or supply of illegal drugs in your area call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”