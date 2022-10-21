It followed an operation today (Friday) in which police assisted council animal welfare officers to conduct two house searches in Newtownabbey by virtue of warrants under the Welfare of Animal (NI) Act 2011.

In a statement, PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said: “These searches relate to an investigation into the illegal cropping of the ears of pups. As a result, one dog and a number of mobile devices have been seized by council for further examination.

“Also seized during the search were Class A and Class B controlled drugs.

“We aim to work together in partnership to make adequate provision for an animal’s welfare.”

