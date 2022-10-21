Newtownabbey searches linked to probe into ‘illegal cropping of ears of pups’
A dog has been seized by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council as part of a probe into the illegal cropping of the ears of pups.
It followed an operation today (Friday) in which police assisted council animal welfare officers to conduct two house searches in Newtownabbey by virtue of warrants under the Welfare of Animal (NI) Act 2011.
In a statement, PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said: “These searches relate to an investigation into the illegal cropping of the ears of pups. As a result, one dog and a number of mobile devices have been seized by council for further examination.
“Also seized during the search were Class A and Class B controlled drugs.
“We aim to work together in partnership to make adequate provision for an animal’s welfare.”
Police went on to advise: “Anyone who has concerns regarding the welfare of a companion animal should contact council on 028 25 633138.”