Police are investigating criminal damage to an Orange hall in Newtownabbey as a sectarian hate crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported a flag had been stolen and a flagpole damaged at Mossley Orange Hall on Friday (August 15).

Appealing for information, Inspector Williamson said: "It is believed that the damage and theft occurred at some point overnight between 11pm on Thursday, 14th August and 9am on Friday, 15th August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, are ongoing. We would appeal to anyone with information to police on 101, quoting reference 457 of 15/08/25."

Police are investigating the incident at the hall on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey. Image: Google

A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .

Condemning those behind the incident, South Antrim UUP MP Mr Swann said: “The destruction of the flagpole and theft of the Orange Standard flag at Mossley Orange Hall is incredibly disappointing to see and should be condemned by all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This vandalism, carried out last night, is completely unacceptable and I urge anyone with information to speak to PSNI. My colleagues have been in contact with the lodge following this attack on their hall, and I will be offering to give my support however I can.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey UUP Councillor Robert Foster also voiced his concern about the attack on the facility which is used by other groups.

He said: “I totally condemn this hate crime. There has never been an incident at this ball before. The hall is a resource used by the whole local community, and recently the district and lodge have held proactive outreach nights exploring the origins and history of the Orange Order as part of their work to strengthen community relations.

"The lodge will have my full support and assistance in replacing the flagpole and flag as quickly as possible."