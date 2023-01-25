Ammunition Technical Officers are currently examining a pipe bomb device which has now been declared as viable following a controlled explosion.
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “We’d like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time.
“Detectives from Antrim CID are following several lines of enquiry and the device will be removed for further examination.
“At this stage we’re uncertain as to how long this device has been in situ and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident that may assist in our investigation to contact detectives at Antrim CID, quoting 562 of 25/1/23.
"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
“Cordons remain in place and we would advise the public to avoid the area until further notice.”