Newtownabbey: six cars damaged in arson attack at business premises
Police received a report shortly before midnight that a number of males were seen damaging vehicles before setting some on fire at the Ballyclare Road site.
Inspector Buchanan said: "Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze.
"Upon examination of the scene it has been established that three cars had been set alight, with a further three being damaged."
Police added the incident is being treated as arson and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV/dash-cam or other video footage which could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference 1829 02/08/25.
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.