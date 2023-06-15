Register
Newtownabbey toilets to reopen following vandalism

A public toilet facility in Glengormley is set to reopen today (Thursday) after repairs were carried out following vandalism.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST

The public convenience at Lilian Bland Park was forced to close earlier this week after vandals targeted the venue, which is operated by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Commenting on the incident, in a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “This was reported to the council on Monday (June 12).

"The toilet and handrail were both badly damaged and needed replaced.

Lilian Bland Park. (Pic Google).Lilian Bland Park. (Pic Google).
"There are toilet facilities in Tesco (Jubilee Way), however, the closest council-controlled public toilets would be at V36.

"They are reopening to the public on June 15.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the closure.”

The park has been the scene of vandalism over recent years, with bike stands damaged in the summer of 2021 and a number of incidents at the War Memorial at the site.