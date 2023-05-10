A self-employed tradesman who carried out poor quality paving and building work has been given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay compensation of £2,750 to his victim.

In a case brought by the Department for the Economy’s Trading Standards Service (TSS), Barney Doherty (23), of Longlands Avenue, Newtownabbey, trading as Drives and Patios, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to carry out work to a professional standard of skill and care and one charge of failing to provide documentation, including the consumer’s cancellation rights, as required by law.

The victim contacted Doherty after seeing an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace. He called to her home in Belfast in August 2021 and it was agreed he would lay some paving stones to the front and rear of her property for a quoted price of £2,500.

Laganside court complex.

Doherty arrived the next day with some workmen to begin the job and received payment as the work progressed. In early September 2021 he demanded further payment for work which the homeowner says she never asked him to do; this included cleaning the roof and repointing the front boundary wall. In total £3,350 was paid.