Newtownabbey traffic collision: police keen to hear from Volkswagen Golf driver

Police say they are keen to speak to a motorist who may have witnessed a road traffic collision in Newtownabbey earlier this month.
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:12 GMT
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police on 101.

They would like to hear from the driver of a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf that was travelling on the Old Carrick Road in Newtownabbey on Friday, October 6, at approximately 6.45pm.

A spokesperson for PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said: “This vehicle is believed to have witnessed a road traffic collision that occurred and police would be keen to speak with the driver.

"Anyone with information please call 101 and quote reference number 1590 of 06/10/23.”