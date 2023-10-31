Police say they are keen to speak to a motorist who may have witnessed a road traffic collision in Newtownabbey earlier this month.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police on 101.

They would like to hear from the driver of a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf that was travelling on the Old Carrick Road in Newtownabbey on Friday, October 6, at approximately 6.45pm.

A spokesperson for PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said: “This vehicle is believed to have witnessed a road traffic collision that occurred and police would be keen to speak with the driver.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...