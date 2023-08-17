A Newtownabbey man, caught speeding in Co Armagh, has been banned from driving with the district judge suggesting he get a ‘limiter kit’.

At Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Ashley Thomas Robert Magee, aged 48, from Bryson Court, Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to speeding via his barrister Mr David McKeown.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor said that on August 1 last year at 10.31am at Blackisland Road, Loughgall, the defendant, driving a Mercedes van, was clocked by police travelling at 60mph in a 40mph zone.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said the defendant already has nine points on his licence, most for speeding.

“So he hasn’t learned. Since this he has been dealt with on another speeding matter where he got the beneficence of the court a short disqualification,” she said.

Mr McKeown said: “Yes, he knows he is at the end of the road and fully accepts he is going to be disqualified.”

The district judge, reminding the court that this is Magee’s second ‘totting up’, fined the defendant £150 plus the £25 offender levy, gave him three penalty points which invokes Article 40 and banned him from driving for nine months.

"This will keep going up and up and up until he learns to drive within the appropriate speed limit,” said the district judge.

She asked if some of those vehicles have an overall maximum speed limit and limiter kits can be obtained. Mr McKeown said most of them do but Magee’s does not.