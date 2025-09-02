Newtownabbey woman fined £30,000 for benefit fraud
A Newtownabbey woman was convicted at Laganside Crown Court on Tuesday (September 2) for claiming over £29,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled.
Maxine Davis (66), of Glebe Manor, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £29,359 whilst failing to declare capital. She was given a £30,000 fine.
The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.
All money wrongfully obtained by Davis has been repaid to the Department in full.
Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously.