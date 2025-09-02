A Newtownabbey woman was convicted at Laganside Crown Court on Tuesday (September 2) for claiming over £29,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxine Davis (66), of Glebe Manor, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £29,359 whilst failing to declare capital. She was given a £30,000 fine.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

All money wrongfully obtained by Davis has been repaid to the Department in full.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously.