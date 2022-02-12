Newtownabbey woman involved in ‘breach of trust’ given suspended jail sentence

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Danielle Graham (40), of Glenmount Drive, Newtownabbey, had originally been ordered to do 200 hours of Community Service for theft.

The case was originally dealt with at Antrim Magistrates Court in 2019.

She only did 73 hours of the Community Service.

The full details of the original case were not outlined to Thursday’s Court but District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a “theft case, a breach of trust”.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had “mental health issues”.

He said Graham had completed 73 hours of the Community Service but her “health deteriorated again”.

The lawyer said prior to the theft there had been no previous offending and the defendant had not come to the attention of the court since the incident.

Judge Broderick revoked the Community Service Order and replaced it with a six months prison term, suspended for two years.