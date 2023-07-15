Register
Newtownabbey woman taken to court after young child was seen standing on front seat of moving car

A court has been told how police noticed a young child standing on a front passenger seat with arms outstretched on the dashboard of a moving car.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 15th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Alexandra Galloway (22), of Rashee Drive, Ballyclare, admitted a charge of driving in the Ballyclare area 'whilst there was in the front of the vehicle a child under the age of 14 years who was not wearing a seat belt'.

Following the incident in July last year she failed to produce a driving licence to police.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, police saw a car approach and "a small child, approximately two years of age, was standing on a front passenger seat with its arms outstretched across the dashboard towards the bottom of the windscreen".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A defence barrister said the child had been restrained but had "seemingly managed to release the restraints".

The next day, the lawyer said, the defendant exchanged the child seat to make sure that couldn't happen again.

The defendant was given three penalty points and was fined £150.