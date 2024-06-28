Newtownabbey woman warned by Lisburn judge she ‘stands on the verge of being remanded in custody’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aine Macmahon, 60, whose address was given as Whitewell Grove in Newtownabbey, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on a charge of theft.
The court heard that the District Judge Rosie Watters had ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service before the defendant was sentenced for stealing a rug, valued at £40, from B&M in Bow Street in Lisburn on April 27, 2022.
However, the Probation Service had confirmed that the defendant had failed to attend meetings and the report could not be compiled within the timescale allocated by the court.
Deputy District Judge Paul Copeland noted that the defendant had 24 previous convictions for charges of dishonesty,
A defence lawyer told the court: “She says she gave money to her friend to pay for the rug and she left the store but it wasn’t paid for. The rug was returned to the store and was fit for resale.
"There was a genuine belief on her part that her friend was going to pay for the rug.”
The lawyer also told the court that the defendant cared for her adult son, who has Down’s Syndrome, and asked the deputy district judge to “be merciful” and to “impose a sentence which wouldn’t involve the immediate removal of her liberty”.
Deputy District Judge Paul Copeland agreed to extend the time for the pre-sentence report to be compiled, with the defendant due to appear back before the court for sentencing on August 8.
Mr Copeland told the defendant: “You are treating the court system and Probation Service with a degree of contempt which is not welcome.
"These people go to a lot of effort and deploy a lot of resources and public money into putting reports together and your lack of cooperation frustrates that.
"You are standing there on the verge of being remanded in custody pending this report.
"You are a convicted thief with multiple convictions for dishonesty. You are not doing yourself any favours whatsoever by not cooperating here.”