Newtownabbey's Shore Road closed after man seriously injured in assault

Police are currently at the scene of a serious assault in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey.

One person has been taken to hospital suffering serious injuries and the road is closed around the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "One man has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries following the incident, which was reported to police just after 1.15am on Sunday, February 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Shore Road is currently closed at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road.

The Shore Road in Newtownabbey is currently closed at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road