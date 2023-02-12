Newtownabbey's Shore Road closed after man seriously injured in assault

One person has been taken to hospital suffering serious injuries and the road is closed around the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "One man has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries following the incident, which was reported to police just after 1.15am on Sunday, February 12.
"The Shore Road is currently closed at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 123 of 12/2/23,” added DCI Kelly.