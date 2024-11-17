Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating an arson attack in Newtownards are following a number of line of enquiries including a possible link to a loyalist feud.

The incident occurred at a vacant property in the Weaver’s Grange area in the early hours of Sunday (November 17). Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Just after 12.40am, we received a report that our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were at the scene of a fire.

“Officers attended and noted that the fire had caused extensive damage to the front door and smoke damage throughout the house.

"The Fire Service confirmed that this had been started deliberately when an accelerant had been poured over the door and through the letterbox.”

Firefighters dealt with the blaze. Photo: NIFRS

Detective Inspector Ryan continued: “This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences for those in the neighbouring property. Thankfully, our Fire Service colleagues were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to them.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry, including a possible link to an ongoing loyalist feud in the area.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 40 of 17/11/24." Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.