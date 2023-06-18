Newtownards man appears before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with human trafficking

A Newtownards man who is facing charges of human trafficking has been denied bail by Lisburn Magistrates Court.

Derek Brown, 59, whose address was given as West Street in Newtownards, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink as his defence applied for bail.

The court heard that the defendant had been charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of paying for sexual services, and two counts of controlling prostitution for personal gain.

The police officer in charge of the case said he believed he could connect the defendant with the charges before the court and indicated that the arrest was part of a two-year long investigation into the sexual exploitation of females in the Greater Belfast area.

Newtownards man appears in Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with human trafficking. Pic by Google

The officer continued: “These are females who are homeless or residing in hostels and are heroin addicts. They are extremely vulnerable and have come through the care system.

"Over the past two years we have been attempting to engage with a number of women and in March and April this year two women provided details of their alleged exploitation by Brown.”

The officer expressed concern that if the defendant was granted bail he would “interfere with the administration of justice and may try to intimidate witnesses”.

He added: "They are trying to move forward with their lives and there is worry he could manipulate them again.

"We would be concerned he would be likely to commit further offences. He has said that he goes onto a website where these vulnerable females advertise themselves. He may be tempted to start engaging with them.”

During questioning by a defence lawyer, the police officer conceded that the defendant had said he was trying to help the women.

“He said he tries to be a father figure. He feels he can cure them from their addictions by having them live at his house,” he told the court.

Referring to a previous conviction for possession of a Class A drug, namely heroin, with intent to supply, the police officer told the court: “He had been stopped with a very vulnerable female who was 21. She sadly passed away at his house. Just two months later there was a second male, a heroin drug addict, that passed away at his house.

"He says he is trying to get people off heroin but on that occasion he purchased heroin.”

Addressing the conviction, the defence lawyer stated: “He had been taking low levels of heroin to control his pain and after the conviction he knocked that on the head.”

It was put to the police that Brown had not been involved in any activity over the last six months.

The defencelawyer said: “It is the defendant’s case that he is a ‘Good Samaritan’ and he is helping them get back on their feet. On hindsight he realises he shouldn’t be doing that.”

The officer responded: “Another number of men were arrested and we believe he has been trying to keep his head down, knowing this was coming.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said she was “appalled by the nature of the offences and equally appalled by his explanation”.

Rejecting the bail application, she said: “I am concerned about interference with witnesses and I am concerned about the vulnerable injured parties.”