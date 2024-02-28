Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victoria Helen Smyth (37), of The Villas in Mossley, was at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The court heard she had been taken to the hospital by police on the morning of December 31 last year. She told police she had taken cocaine. She was verbally abusive to officers.

The court was told the defendant tried to leave ahead of getting treatment and when stopped she grabbed a female officer's finger and bent it back.

A defence lawyer said there was a "significant context" to the case.