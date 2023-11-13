Newtownbutler man admits stealing clothes from Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield
Martin Patrick Maughan, 45, whose address was given as Aghagay Court, Newtownbutler, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft.
The court heard that on July 27 police received a report from Marks and Spencer that a person identified as the defendant had entered the store at 2.50pm. He was said to have walked around the menswear section, choosing items to the value of £95, namely two polo shirts and a hat.
He then exited the store through the grocery department and made no attempt to pay for the items.
One of the polo shirts was recovered, leaving a loss to the company of £65.
During sentencing Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told the defendant: “I am prepared to treat this as a one-off.”
Mr Holmes ordered the defendant to pay restitution of £65 and imposed a conditional discharge for two years.