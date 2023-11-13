Register
Newtownbutler man admits stealing clothes from Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield

A man from Newtownbutler has been given a conditional discharge by a Lisburn judge after stealing clothing from Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Martin Patrick Maughan, 45, whose address was given as Aghagay Court, Newtownbutler, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft.

The court heard that on July 27 police received a report from Marks and Spencer that a person identified as the defendant had entered the store at 2.50pm. He was said to have walked around the menswear section, choosing items to the value of £95, namely two polo shirts and a hat.

He then exited the store through the grocery department and made no attempt to pay for the items.

A man from Newtownbutler has admitted stealing clothes from Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield. Pic credit: GoogleA man from Newtownbutler has admitted stealing clothes from Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield. Pic credit: Google
One of the polo shirts was recovered, leaving a loss to the company of £65.

During sentencing Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told the defendant: “I am prepared to treat this as a one-off.”

Mr Holmes ordered the defendant to pay restitution of £65 and imposed a conditional discharge for two years.