A member of the Northern Ireland women's football panel spotted driving erratically has lost her licence for 12 months.

Nineteen-year-old Lilie Woods from Millburn Close, Cookstown, was also fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday (March 29) that on March 6 at 5.20pm, police received a report from an off-duty member of seeing a car driving erratically at Moneymore Road in Cookstown.

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle was swerving between lanes and it was established that the defendant was the last registered owner.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said police called at the defendant’s address and she was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite, where she provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 49mcgs.

A defence solicitor described it as a "morning after" detection in that the defendant had slept at a friend's house and felt that she was okay to drive.

He said Woods has no record and is a "highly regarded young woman", who was on the Northern Ireland football ladies panel and coached ladies football.

Pleading for leniency he said Woods,who appeared in court by video link from her solicitor's office, was currently unemployed but hoped to find employment in coaching.

He added that she has been driving for one year and this was her first time in court.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would have to impose a one-year ban as "his hands were tied."

