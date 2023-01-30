Nine men stopped in vans loaded with machetes, a sword and tomahawk axe were allegedly disrupted from causing serious disorder, a court heard on Monday.

Police also revealed that bottles containing a suspected corrosive substance were discovered in one of the vehicles halted in Newtownabbey on Saturday.

Details emerged as all nine men were remanded in custody at Belfast Magistrates Court charged with possessing offensive weapons in public.

Appearing by video-link were: James Doherty, 31, Martin Doherty, 18, and John Doherty, 35, all from Antrim Road in Newtownabbey; Barney Doherty, 23, of Longlands Avenue in Newtownabbey; Daniel Dundon, 25, of Whitewell Road; James Dundon, 20, from Felden Avenue; Brian Bradley, 41, from Knockenagh Walk - all in Newtownabbey - alongside Michael Bellew, 38, and Damien Birch, 30, with addresses at Northview Manor and Thorndale Avenue in Belfast.

Laganside court complex.

A detective said police were alerted by a member of the public that two vans in the area were carrying a number of weapons.

Officers stopped the vehicles at Swanston Road North and a short distance away on the Antrim Road.

Searches uncovered two machetes, a sword, tomahawk-style hatchet, a modified pike and a flick knife, the court heard.

Two water bottles containing a suspected corrosive substance were also seized and are currently undergoing forensic tests.

All of the recovered weapons were readily available to the occupants of the two vans, according to the detective.

She said: “Police believe that serious disorder was going to take place and this has been disrupted.”

Opposing bail, she contended: “If released there is a high likelihood there males may reconvene and proceed to carry out an attack.”

The court heard the accused were planning to attend a funeral and then travel on for a meal in Antrim.

Although no suspected target was referred to, the detective alleged: “We feel there was clear preparation, some of the weapons have been modified.”

Defence lawyers argued it was just a “police hypothesis” that something was going to happen.

Asked if any witness statement had been provided, the detective replied: “No, the reporting person was approached and declined to provide any statement for fear of reprisals.”

Bail was refused to each of the accused due to the risk of any potential further offences.

District Judge Steven Keown remanded all nine in custody to next month.

He said: “The case presented paints a picture of an organised, premeditated operation involving numerous and extremely dangerous weapons.