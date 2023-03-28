A 'prolific' shoplifter with over 103 previous convictions including 54 thefts and 16 burglaries has been jailed for nine months.

Gareth McKee (27), with an address listed as Centuripe Avenue in Ballymena, took chrome wall sockets and light switches worth £72 from The Range shop in Ballymena on February 21 this year; £175 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury's in the town on February 24; and £69 worth of alcohol from the Co-op at Ballymena's Broughshane Street on February 26.

At the time of the Sainsbury's theft, McKee was the subject of a 'Banning Notice,' served on him in 2019, which excluded him from "all" Sainsbury's stores.

A defence solicitor said the items were taken because they were "easy to sell and convert to cash". He said McKee is on Subutex to address his heroin addiction.

The lawyer said the defendant was released from prison on December 9 last year and applied for Universal Credit but there was a delay in getting that of six to eight weeks. He said McKee missed an interview at a Social Security Office and his application for benefits was stopped and he had to make a fresh claim.

The lawyer added that at the time of the offences, McKee was "within two to three weeks of actually getting his benefits".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, "stealing things isn't the answer" and added: "If he needs food he could go to a food bank or seek help from a charity. You don't need to go into a shop and steal seven bottles of Jack Daniel's."