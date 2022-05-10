Cookstown Ulster Unionist Cllr Trevor Wilso condemned the attack adding that it shows that there is ‘absolutely no sign of mutual respect’.

Councillor Trevor Wilson said: “A floral tribute in the shape of a Landing Craft had been placed at the War Memorial in Stewartstown to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

“It was offending no-one and nor was it intended to. Nonetheless, its presence proved too much for some thugs who decided to destroy it in an act of wanton vandalism.

A tribute to the Falklands War dead which has been placed at the War Memorial in Stewartstown, County Tyrone has been destroyed.

“Even by the shocking standards of hate crime in Northern Ireland this is a new low. There is absolutely no sign of mutual respect, tolerance or understanding on display here. Mere words are insufficient to condemn the people responsible for this act.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of theft in The Square area of Stewartstown shortly after 1.05am this morning (Monday 9th May).”

Sergeant McCann said: “It was reported that a model replica landing craft was removed from the area. Police are treating this incident as a hate crime and enquiries are continuing.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 74 of 09/05/22.

The RBL floral tribute in Stewartstown

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

