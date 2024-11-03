North Belfast: homeowner and neighbour extinguish fire after house and van damaged in arson attack
In an appeal for information, the PSNI said: “Police received a report shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening that the front door to a house in the area and a van parked in the street outside had been deliberately set alight.
“The owner and a neighbour were able to extinguish both fires but the front door of the house and the van were left badly damaged.
“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam/CCTV footage to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1468 02/11/24.”
A report can be made using the online reporting form or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.