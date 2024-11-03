The front door of a house and a van were badly damaged in an arson attack at Gainsborough Drive, north Belfast, on Saturday (November 2)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an appeal for information, the PSNI said: “Police received a report shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening that the front door to a house in the area and a van parked in the street outside had been deliberately set alight.

“The owner and a neighbour were able to extinguish both fires but the front door of the house and the van were left badly damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker (stock image)

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam/CCTV footage to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1468 02/11/24.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.