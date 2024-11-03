North Belfast: homeowner and neighbour extinguish fire after house and van damaged in arson attack

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 12:34 BST
The front door of a house and a van were badly damaged in an arson attack at Gainsborough Drive, north Belfast, on Saturday (November 2)

In an appeal for information, the PSNI said: “Police received a report shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening that the front door to a house in the area and a van parked in the street outside had been deliberately set alight.

“The owner and a neighbour were able to extinguish both fires but the front door of the house and the van were left badly damaged.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker (stock image)placeholder image
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker (stock image)

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam/CCTV footage to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1468 02/11/24.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

