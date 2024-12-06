North Belfast: man released on police bail as investigation continues into alleged assault on two young bus passengers
Inspector Murphy said: “At approximately 2.50pm officers on patrol at the junction with the Westlink and Little George Street were signalled to stop by a bus driver after it was alleged two young people had been assaulted on-board.
“The suspect, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested a short time later by the Safe Transport Team, on suspicion of common assault and other related offences.
“He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
“A report will also been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service for the offences of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation.
“I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 883 05/12/24.”
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.