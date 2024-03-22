Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Walker pleaded guilty to the offences at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday, January 31 2024.

Today (Friday, March 22), Walker, whose address was listed as Loughview Glen in Belfast, was sentenced for these crimes. The term of 20 months will be served in custody and 20 months on licence - the sentences for both the grievous bodily harm and criminal damage will run concurrently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “At approximately 11pm on February 14 2023, a 31-year-old man was in his home in the Longlands Road area of Newtownabbey with his partner when Kyle Walker entered his house and assaulted him by punching several times him to the head and face.

Longlands Road. (Pic: Google).

“The victim sustained significant injuries, including a fractured eye socket, a broken nose and dental fractures. He had to have surgery to repair his eye socket at a later date.”

Detective Inspector Lenaghan continued: “Our thoughts today are with the victim of this vicious attack.

"I want to thank the victim and all involved for their support throughout our investigation. We hope that the sentence imposed will help the victim, at some level, recover from such an awful ordeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I also hope today's sentencing sends a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve.

“I would ask anyone who is a victim of crime to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or 999 in an emergency, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/