An elderly couple had a lucky escape after an arson attack at a north Belfast property on Tuesday (April 29) evening.

Quick-thinking neighbours came to the aid of the pensioners, who were at the rear of the Clifton Drive premises during the incident.

In an appeal for information, PSNI Inspector Hamilton said: “Shortly after 9:45pm, it was reported that a quantity of rubbish close to the front door of a property in the area was set alight.

"Neighbours assisted to try and extinguish the fire prior to attendance of colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who attended and fully extinguished the fire.

Firefighters responded to the incident. Image: NIFRS

“A man and a woman, both in their 80s were at the rear of the property during the incident but were not injured.

"Had neighbours not assisted, this could have been a very different set of circumstances. We would like to thank them for their quick actions and making the family of the couple aware.

“Enquiries are continuing and the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition. Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1853 29/04/25."

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.