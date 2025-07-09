A man is to appear in court on charges relating to a serious assault in north Belfast which has left a a young woman in a critical condition.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault and criminal damage. He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday (July 10). Police say as is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In an earlier statement, Inspector Philip McCullough said: “We received a report at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, 8th July that a young woman had been seriously assaulted in the Brucevale Park area. She remains in hospital in a critical condition.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has CCTV or other footage that could assist with police enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1144 of 08/07/25.