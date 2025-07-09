North Belfast: police investigating assault that has left a young woman in a ‘critical condition’ charge man to court
The 21-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault and criminal damage. He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday (July 10). Police say as is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
In an earlier statement, Inspector Philip McCullough said: “We received a report at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, 8th July that a young woman had been seriously assaulted in the Brucevale Park area. She remains in hospital in a critical condition.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has CCTV or other footage that could assist with police enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1144 of 08/07/25.