Police used incapacitant spray after a man on a motorbike attempted to flee the scene of an alleged knife fight in north Belfast on Monday (October 20) morning.

The man, in his 40s, was then arrested in relation to the incident in the Northwick Drive area of the city.

Local policing Inspector Montgomery said: "Just before 1.40am this morning, Monday 20th October, we received an emergency call reporting an ongoing knife attack. It was alleged that three men had been fighting, and that two of the men had blades. Two women also reported that violent threats had been made towards them.

"Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. As one of our crews arrived, they saw a man believed to have been involved leaving the area on a motorbike.

"The police vehicle was able to safely manoeuvre in front of the motorbike at the Bromptom Park / Etna Drive junction. The motorbike rider initially stopped, but then attempted to make off, driving into the side of the police vehicle before running on foot towards Alliance Avenue.

"Officers were able to catch up with the man, aged in his 40s, who did not comply with instruction and became aggressive. In order to reduce the risk of injury, and mindful that the man was alleged to have been involved in a knife attack, officers had to deploy an incapacitant spray in order to calm the situation.

"He was then arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, aggravated vehicle taking and driving away, threats to kill and assault on police. He remains in custody at this time."

Inspector Montgomery continued: "Thankfully, at this time, we don't believe that anyone involved sustained serious injury. The assaulted officers were able to remain on duty.

"There is no place for knife crime in our society. I want to reassure the local community that we take any such report extremely seriously and our enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have information on this matter to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 70 of 20/10/25."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111