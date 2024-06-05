Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after a search in the Brompton Park area of north Belfast, Wednesday, June 5, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

In a statement, the PSNI said the search was “part of an investigation into criminality linked to New IRA.”