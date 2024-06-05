North Belfast search: man released on bail pending further enquiries

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2024, 17:35 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 21:23 BST
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after a search in the Brompton Park area of north Belfast, Wednesday, June 5, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

In a statement, the PSNI said the search was “part of an investigation into criminality linked to New IRA.”

Police added the investigation continues.