North Belfast search: man released on bail pending further enquiries
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after a search in the Brompton Park area of north Belfast, Wednesday, June 5, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
In a statement, the PSNI said the search was “part of an investigation into criminality linked to New IRA.”
Police added the investigation continues.