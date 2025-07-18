The Northern Ireland Prison Service has condemned as attempted intimidation the vandalism of an officer recruitment billboard on Belfast’s Antrim Road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The large sign, part of a wider advertising campaign, was daubed with “Loyalist prison service” and two orange-coloured sashes.

Police confirmed they received a report of criminal damage to a poster in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast on Wednesday, July 16, and added their enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting following the incident, the Northern Ireland Prison Service said it was disappointed by the “vandalism of one of our recruitment posters”.

A passing out ceremony was held in June for 68 new officers who have joined the Northern Ireland Prison Service. Picture provided by Department of Justice

It added: “We welcome applications from all parts of the community, and any attempt to intimidate people from applying must be condemned.

“The recruitment campaign was very successful with significant numbers applying to join the Service. We look forward to assessing those applicants over the coming months, with successful candidates beginning their induction training later this year.”

It is understood the advertising campaign ended on July 11 and the damaged poster, as with others, has now been removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett also hit out at those behind the incident.

He said: “I utterly condemn the disgraceful and cowardly vandalism of a Prison Service recruitment billboard recently on the Antrim Road. This is nothing more than a pathetic and sinister attempt to intimidate future applicants from pursuing an honourable and essential career serving and keeping our communities safe.

"Let me be clear—those responsible represent no one but themselves. They are relics of a dark past that the vast majority of people across Northern Ireland have long rejected. The men and women of the Prison Service carry out a difficult and vital job, often in challenging circumstances, and they deserve nothing but our respect and support.

"These thugs will not succeed in their attempts to deter individuals from stepping forward to serve our society. Political representatives in north Belfast should publicly condemn those behind this and support the right of the Prison Service to advertise in and recruit from all communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brett went on to urge the PSNI to take firm action against those responsible.

In June a passing out ceremony for 68 new recruits who have joined the Northern Ireland Prison Service was held at the walled garden in Hydebank Wood, Belfast. It was the culmination of a 12- week training period for roles including prison officer, night custody officer and prisoner escort group officer.