Over 60 motorists were spoken to by the PSNI about driving standards and vehicle condition on the north coast at weekend.

It came in response to reports of anti-social motoring with the Road Policing Unit patrolling in Portrush and Portstewart on Sunday (April 6).

In a statement issued on Tuesday (April 8), police said: “Over 60 motorists were spoken to about the standard of their driving and the state of their vehicles.

"Preliminary breath tests were conducted on 16 drivers and 32 vehicles were examined.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"A total of 26 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued for offences ranging from excess speed, no MOT, defective number plates and exhausts and two vehicles were seized as they were uninsured.”

Furthermore, drugs were also found during a search of a vehicle.

Police added: “If you are coming to the north coast at the weekends, please respect others who are also coming to enjoy the sunshine and the fresh air and those who live here all year round.

"If you are driving an unroadworthy vehicle, or engage in speeding or anti-social behaviour, expect to be prosecuted and have your vehicle seized.”

