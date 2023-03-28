Register
North Down attacks probe: three men in custody

Three men have been arrested by detectives investigating as series of recent attacks in the North Down area.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:03 BST

Two arrests were made under the Terrorism Act. A 29-year-old man was arrested in Newtownards and a 53-year-old man was arrested in Hillsborough.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested in Newtownards on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a class B controlled drug. All three remain in custody at this time.

In a statement police added: “A number of searches were conducted in the Newtownards area as part of the ongoing operation. A number of items were removed for further examination.

Police at the scene after an attack at a property in Newtownards on Sunday night.
“We continue to appeal to the community to help our investigation and provide any information they have on who might be responsible for these attacks by calling us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”

Weekend incidents included a pipe bomb attack on Saturday evening in Newtownards and petrol bomb incidents in Bangor on Saturday and Newtownards on Sunday.

