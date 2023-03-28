Detectives investigating a series of recent incidents in the Ards and North Down area have made two further arrests.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Belfast under the Terrorism Act following a search at a residential property in Newtownards.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Newtownards on suspicion of a range of offences, including arson with intent to endanger life. Both men were taken to Musgrave station for interview.

Three men previously arrested remain in custody at this time. Two arrests were made under the Terrorism Act. A 29-year-old man was arrested in Newtownards and a 53-year-old man was arrested in Hillsborough.

Police at the scene after an attack at a property in Newtownards on Sunday night.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested in Newtownards on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a class B controlled drug. All three remain in custody at this time.

In a statement police added: “A number of searches were conducted in the Newtownards area as part of the ongoing operation. A number of items were removed for further examination.

“We continue to appeal to the community to help our investigation and provide any information they have on who might be responsible for these attacks by calling us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”

