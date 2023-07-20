Register
North Down drug gangs feud: children among those inside when shots fired at house

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after shots were fired at a property in the Stirling Avenue area of Newtownards.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:28 BST

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Police received a report at approximately 12.55am on Thursday, 20th July, that at least two shots had been directed towards the front of a house in the area. Extensive damage was caused to the door and front window of the property.

"There were four people in the house at the time of the shooting, including children. Thankfully, no injuries were reported following what was a completely irresponsible and reckless attack which could have had extremely serious consequences.

“Everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence, and our enquiries are an early stage to determine who was involved and a motive.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Stirling Avenue area on Thursday shortly before 1am and who noticed anything suspicious to contact them on 101. Photo by: PacemakerPolice are appealing to anyone who was in the Stirling Avenue area on Thursday shortly before 1am and who noticed anything suspicious to contact them on 101. Photo by: Pacemaker
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Stirling Avenue area on Thursday shortly before 1am and who noticed anything suspicious to contact them on 101. Photo by: Pacemaker

“At present, however, we are potentially linking this report to an ongoing investigation into criminal activity linked to a loyalist feud between drugs gangs in North Down. Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Stirling Avenue area on Thursday morning shortly before 1am, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“You can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 64 of 20/07/23 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/