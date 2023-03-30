Register
North Down drug gangs feud: Donaghadee petrol bomb attack

Police are linking a petrol bomb attack in Donaghadee last night (Wednesday) to an ongoing drug gangs feud.

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:06 BST

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly before 9.50pm on Wednesday 29th March, officers received a report that a house in the Beechfield Drive area had been petrol bombed. The fire was extinguished and thankfully, there was no one in the property at the time.

“Enquiries are continuing, and at this stage, it is believed that this incident is linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs in the Ards and North Down area. We are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area this evening and saw anything suspicious, or anyone who may have any information which may assist us with our enquiries, to call 101, quoting reference number 2055 of 29/03/23.”

The scene of a petrol bomb attack at a property in the Ballyferris Walk area of Bangor. Police believe the incident on Tuesday night is related to others in the North Down area. Press Eye - Belfast
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

