Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
43 minutes ago Jazz pianist who inspired Miles Davis dies aged 92
12 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
13 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
13 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
14 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
22 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2

North Down feud: damage caused after shots fired at flat

Detectives are appealing for information after shots were fired at a property in the Shackleton Walk area of Newtownards on Sunday (April 16).

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly after 11:05pm, it was reported that two shots were fired at a first floor flat in the area. Damage was reported to the living room window and bedroom window. No one was inside during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2050 16/04/23.

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Most Popular
Editorial imageEditorial image
Editorial image

The incident is believed to be linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

Read More
Man in ‘critical condition’ after Richhill collision