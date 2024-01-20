A judge has described a motorist's speed of 113mph as "outrageous".

District Judge Francis Rafferty was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where Harold Graeme Barbour (33), of Ballyeaston Road, Ballyclare, was banned from driving for two months and fined £200.

The detection was made in a 70mph - the location of which was not said in court - on April 9 last year.