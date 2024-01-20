Register
Northern Ireland driver caught at 'outrageous' speed of 113mph

A judge has described a motorist's speed of 113mph as "outrageous".
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 20th Jan 2024, 17:39 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 18:18 GMT
District Judge Francis Rafferty was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where Harold Graeme Barbour (33), of Ballyeaston Road, Ballyclare, was banned from driving for two months and fined £200.

The detection was made in a 70mph - the location of which was not said in court - on April 9 last year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant "knows it is far too fast a speed".