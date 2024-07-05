Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A judge has said he can understand that being restricted to 45mph on motorways can "pose difficulties" for R drivers and legislators are now set to change the law.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, regarding Jamie Palmer.

The 18-year-old from Faughan View Park, Drumahoe, was detected doing 90mph in a Mazda 6 car on April 7 this year on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence barrister said the defendant had been travelling to Belfast in connection with work.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Judge Broderick said the defendant had been "doing double the limit".

He added: "I can understand, to some extent, that driving at 45mph on a motorway can itself pose difficulties and I do believe that the legislators have proposed legislation that would allow newly qualified drivers perhaps to go at a slightly faster speed on the motorway. I can fully understand the logic of that ... but not 90mph".

He said even an experienced driver should not be doing 90mph.