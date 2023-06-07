Register
Northern Ireland road racer charged with rape during Isle of Man TT event

A Northern Ireland road racer has been charged with rape – an offence which is alleged to have taken place while he was in the Isle of Man for a TT event.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:54 BST

Robert John (RJ) Woolsey, 44, of Aghory Road, Richhill was remanded in custody after a hearing in Douglas yesterday (Tuesday) at which he was charged with one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

He denied the offences which relate to an alleged incident at Walpole Avenue in Douglas, on Friday, May 26 when the accused was over to compete in a pre-TT Classic event.

A surety of £30,000 was offered to the court as bail, but it was refused on the grounds that Northern Ireland is outside the jurisdiction of the Isle of Man.

Douglas, Isle of Man. Picture: GoogleDouglas, Isle of Man. Picture: Google
Woolsey was remanded back into custody at the Isle of Man Prison until his next appearance on Tuesday, June 13.

Committal proceedings will not take place until Tuesday, July 25.