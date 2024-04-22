Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The statistics, published as part of National Stalking Awareness Week, show updated arrest and Stalking Protection Order figures to encourage more victims to come forward.

New legislation was introduced to Northern Ireland in April 2022 which criminalised stalking for the first time. Since then, up until March 31, 2024, the PSNI has arrested 312 alleged stalkers and charged 150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since October 2023, officers have also made the first successful application for a Stalking Protection Order to safeguard victims and put prohibitions on alleged perpetrator’s behaviours.

Checking someone’s internet use, email or other communications can be a form of stalking. Picture: unsplash

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher from the PSNI Public Protection Branch said: “We are asking the public to not ignore the red flags. If someone’s behaviour towards you is fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated, this is stalking.

"I think many people when they hear the word ‘stalking’ will think of someone lurking in the shadows. Stalking can actually take many forms and can be online as well as in person and could be someone known to you or a complete stranger.

"It is an insidious crime that takes over and destroys lives. Statistics show that people will suffer up to 100 incidents before reporting to Police. It often results in fear, trauma and a reduction in the victim’s quality of life, in some tragic cases it has resulted in murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stalking is a crime, which will not be tolerated or accepted within our communities. Thousands of our officers and staff have now been trained to recognise and respond to these crimes and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to bring offenders to justice.

"We are making weekly arrests and the Stalking Protection Orders are allowing our officers to take swift and decisive action, putting restrictions in place and enforcing breaches, treating them as criminal offences.”

Police district breakdown of stalking arrests

Belfast – 69

Newry Mourne & Down – 34

Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon – 38

Antrim & Newtownabbey - 30

Derry City & Strabane – 32

Causeway Coast & Glens - 14

Mid Ulster - 19

Lisburn & Castlereagh – 18

Ards & North Down – 17

Fermanagh & Omagh – 22

Mid & East Antrim – 19

Staking ‘red flags’ to be aware of

The PSNI has outlined stalking and harassment behaviours to look out for on their website. Red flags of a stalker may include:

Regularly following someone and tracking their movement

Repeatedly going uninvited to their home or workplace

Checking someone’s internet use, email or other communications

Hanging around somewhere they know the person often visits

Interfering with their property

Watching or spying on someone

Identity theft (buying things in someone's name)

How to get help

If you are experiencing any of the above or worried about a loved one who may be being stalking, you should report the matter to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad