A scrub nurse who stopped her car just before hitting a police stinger device on the A4 at Dungannon, has lost her licence for 12 months.

Amanda Simpsonm aged 44, from Millers Lane, Newtownards, was also fined a total of £500 with a £15 offender's levy for driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop for police on April 14.

Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, was told that police received a report of a suspected drink driver and observed the vehicle on the A4 dual carriageway with its rear bumper hanging off.

Prosecuting counsel said police located the vehicle at the Eglish turn off and followed indicating with blue lights and siren for the defendant to stop.

The A4 dual carriageway at Dungannon. Credit: Google

The lawyer said the defendant's vehicle continued on for another four miles.

He said police put down a stinger device but the defendant's vehicle slowed down and came to a complete stop just before reaching the device.

The prosecutor said on speaking to Simpson, officers detected a strong smell of alcohol and she was taken to Dungannon custody suite where an evidential specimen was obtained showing an alcohol reading of 50 mcgs in breath.

A defence lawyer described it as "a morning after" or, in this case, "an afternoon after" case, as the defendant had waited until the afternoon before believing she was safe to drive.

He explained she had not seen the police vehicle and had a hearing impairment but had run out of batteries for her hearing aid.