Nutts Corner man admits 26 charges of theft

A 49-year-old Co Antrim man has admitted stealing food items on 26 occasions from Eurospar.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST

Keith Kenneth Magill, of Ballymather Road, Nutts Corner, pleaded guilty to theft of goods - all '£8.74' - on 21 different days between March 27 and April 25 this year.

On five of the days there were two alleged thefts of items worth £8.74.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a prosecutor said on each occasion it was a "meal deal in effect - a wrap, drink, crisps and chocolate".

The full details have yet to be outlined to the court. The case was adjourned to July 18 for a pre-sentence report.