Keith Kenneth Magill, of Ballymather Road, Nutts Corner, pleaded guilty to theft of goods - all '£8.74' - on 21 different days between March 27 and April 25 this year.
On five of the days there were two alleged thefts of items worth £8.74.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a prosecutor said on each occasion it was a "meal deal in effect - a wrap, drink, crisps and chocolate".
The full details have yet to be outlined to the court. The case was adjourned to July 18 for a pre-sentence report.