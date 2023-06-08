A 49-year-old Co Antrim man has admitted stealing food items on 26 occasions from Eurospar.

Keith Kenneth Magill, of Ballymather Road, Nutts Corner, pleaded guilty to theft of goods - all '£8.74' - on 21 different days between March 27 and April 25 this year.

On five of the days there were two alleged thefts of items worth £8.74.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a prosecutor said on each occasion it was a "meal deal in effect - a wrap, drink, crisps and chocolate".

